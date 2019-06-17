Over the past years EURid has supported several, global sustainability initiatives as part of its CO2 emission compensation plan. The Monchique reforestation project in Portugal is the one chosen in 2019. Furthermore, the organisation completed the yearly EMAS audit successfully

EURid, the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu and .?? top-level domains, is the first European TLD registry that registered for the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) from 2011. Since then, EURid has regularly assessed the environmental impact of its activities and monitored the compliance of its policies and procedures. As over the past four years, in Q2 2019 EURid was audited for the CO 2 emissions of the previous year, resulting in an overall footprint of 135 tons CO 2 eq, which shows a 94% reduction since 2012.

"We have achieved carbon neutrality via several actions and the compensation of the audited emissions. We were and are still among the first in our sector to report on our commitment to protect the environment", commented CEO Marc Van Wesemael.

Through EMAS, EURid has had the opportunity to support a multitude of global sustainability initiatives, like the Ugandan Borehole Project, Ecomapuà Project in the Amazon, the Dak Rung Hydropower Project in Vietnam, and in 2019, the reforestation initiative in Monchique, Portugal.

External Relations Manager Giovanni Seppia explains: "In summer 2018, the area of Monchique (Portugal) was destroyed by devastating wild fires. In the coming years thousands of trees are due to be planted in the area and EURid is pleased to be able to contribute to the efforts it takes to revive and rebalance the flora and fauna that was lost in the area."

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu and .ευ top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment.

