Cineworld Group and Cinionic Strike 1,000+ Unit Deal to Roll Out Acclaimed Barco Laser Projectors to Theaters Worldwide

Cineworld embarks on global renewal with Cinionic, powered by award-winning projection portfolio and enhanced services

KORTRIJK, Belgium, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinionic, the Barco, CGS, and ALPD cinema joint venture providing a new visual standard with enhanced services and technology solutions, announces a significant expansion in its relationship with one of the world's largest theater chains, Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE), to continue delivering an elevated movie-going experience for audiences worldwide. Cinionic will illuminate Cineworld Group operated theaters in the U.S., EU and UK with enhanced services and award-winning portfolio of Barco laser projectors, including the newly launched Barco Series 4.



Over the next 18 months, Cineworld will upgrade and deploy over 1,000 projectors worldwide with Barco Laser solutions to deliver a new visual standard in cinema, supported by Barco Alchemy media servers and maintained for the next decade through Cinionic's enhanced services. Cineworld Group operates 9500+ screens across 10 countries and is a leader in the movie exhibition industry, with chains such as Regal (US), Cineworld (UK) and Cinema City (EU). Through Cinionic's best-in-class technology and enhanced solutions, Cineworld continues to deliver on its promise to be the 'best place to watch a movie' and enhance its global footprint.

"Today, exhibitors are looking at ways to enhance the movie-going experience with the best images and unparalleled efficiency through laser projection and advanced service solutions. Cineworld is a longstanding partner and we are honored that they are choosing Cinionic to power the visual standard for moviegoers today and tomorrow," said Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. "Building on our strong foundations, we are extending our relationship to bring innovation and services that further Cineworld's mission around the world for years to come."

Cineworld's rollout plan engages the full range of Barco Laser projector solutions, including the new Barco Series 4 platform. Announced during CinemaCon 2019, Barco Series 4 delivers the highest quality visual experience in cinema for moviegoers today, future proofed for tomorrow; leveraging 4K, RGB-Laser, as well as being ready for 4K 120fps high frame rate, high-dynamic-range (HDR) and onboard Barco Colorgenic delivering wide-color-gamut capabilities. Series 4 leads the industry as the most environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient platform with Barco EcoPure.

The Series 4 platform was developed in partnership with exhibitors globally, including Cineworld. The group selected the Barco Series 4 as an integral part of the exhibitor's plan to power new build theaters and their expansive refresh and renewal strategy.

"For a long time, we have enjoyed a great partnership with Cinionic and Barco. Their dedication to research and development, as well as their great product support, is the essence of going further with this exciting deal," said Renana Teperberg, Chief Commercial Officer of Cineworld. "The core of our strategy is the cinema experience, and superior projection is fundamental to a quality experience. We believe in laser projectors, especially the new Barco Series 4, and do not doubt that this deal will support Cineworld's promise to its customers to provide the best place to watch a movie."

About?Cinionic

Founded in 2018 as a cinema joint venture between Barco, CGS, and?ALPD,?Cinionic?unites global leaders committed to creating a new visual standard and moving the cinema industry forward.?Cinionic's?enhanced services and technology solutions provide compelling cinema experiences for today, future-proofed for tomorrow. The company's?world-class?technology portfolio includes award-winning laser projectors, HDR, integrated media servers, and premium cinema experiences, among other innovations.??

With more than 85,000 projectors installed globally,?Cinionic?is trusted by more than 200 exhibitors to help capture audiences at multiple touchpoints in their cinema journey and keep them coming back for more.?Today, more than half of the world's movie theaters?are illuminated?by?Cinionic.

Cinionic?has offices in Belgium,?United?States, Hong Kong,?and?Mexico. Visit www.cinionic.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook or YouTube for more information.?

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group was founded in 1995 with its roots going back to 1930 through the combination with Cinema City in 2014. In December 2017, Cineworld acquired US cinema chain Regal Entertainment Group. Following completion of the deal in February 2018, the enlarged Group became the second largest cinema chain in the world, with 9,538 screens across the US and Europe. Cineworld is operating cinemas today in ten countries: the US, the UK, Ireland, Poland, Romania, Israel, Hungary, Czech, Bulgaria and Slovakia, covering a market of approximately 500 million people. The acquisition of Regal provides Cineworld with a major presence in the US cinema market, the largest box office market in the world. Cineworld's primary brands are Regal (in the US), Cineworld and Picturehouse (in the UK & Ireland), Cinema City (throughout Europe) and Yes Planet (throughout Israel).

We believe that the size, reach and quality of Cineworld's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience. We are committed to being 'The Best Place to Watch a Movie!' More information can be found at www.cineworld.com

About Barco

Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2018, we realized sales of 1.028 billion euro. We have a global team of 3,600 employees, whose passion for technology is captured in 400 granted patents.

For more information, visit us on www.barco.com , follow us on Twitter (Barco).

Contact:

Abby Treadwell, 310-601-3211

abby@metropublicrelations.com