For 7th Consecutive Year, Expo Hall at The ASSEMBLY Show Continues to Grow - Make Plans to Attend October Event In Rosemont, IL

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / Trade Show Network News has ranked The ASSEMBLY Show as one of the 25 fastest growing shows in the US based on square footage and the 2019 event will be even bigger. The show floor is already 90% sold out with 290 exhibiting companies occupying 82,750 net square feet. Excitement is building for The 7th Annual ASSEMBLY Show which will take place October 22-24 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL.

The trade show floor will feature Five Guided Exhibit Hall Tours focused on Robotics, Lean Manufacturing, Fastening & Joining, High-Speed, Multi-Station Automation, and Industry 4.0 & IIoT. These tours will be guided by ASSEMBLY Magazine editorial staff - John Sprovieri, Austin Weber, and Jim Camillo. The event has more than 60 sponsors including Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors Schunk and Ingersoll Rand; Bronze Sponsors CTS, Orbitform and Schmidt Technology; as well as Educational Sponsors, Graphic Sponsors, Technology Sponsors, and Branding Sponsors. For the complete list, click here.

"We thank TSNN for the recognition in addition to our charter exhibitors who have been with us since we launched the event in 2013. We are very excited for this year's show, which is already 90% sold out, as we focus the event on the Factory of the Future," said Tom Esposito, publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine. "We launched this event to focus exclusively on assembly manufacturing and have not veered from that mission, which is why our exhibitors and attendees continue to support us and find value in their participation."

In addition to the products and services that will be showcased by the exhibitors, there are 15 sponsors hosting Learning Theater Presentations on Wednesday, October 23rd and Thursday, October 24th. Sponsored presentations include:

Afag Automation - The Art of Automation Technology: How new mechatronics build the next generation of feeding and handling solutions

Balluff, Inc. - Machine Vision and Traceability

Bosch Rexroth Corp. - The Road to the Connected Factory

Desoutter - Understand Process Control Data

Dukane - Eliminate particulate from your welding process

eFlex System - Manufacturing Integrated Platform - The "Operating System" for Industry 4.0

Epson Robots - Parts Feeding 101 for Robot Automation: Flexible Feeding and More

Jervis B. Webb Co. , Division of Daifuku North America - Automating Assembly Lines with AGV's

LACO Technology - Optimizing Helium Usage and Alternative Test Methods in Production Leak Testing

LOGOMAT Automation Systems, Inc. - Benefits Of A Decentralized Controls Concept For Modern Manufacturing

Sturtevant Richmont - Evolving Torque Application Strategies

Tuteler Technologies - TBA

Ubisense - How IoT Can Lead Us To Look For Solutions In All The Wrong Places

Universal Robots USA, Inc. - TBA

Weber Screwdriving Systems - Designing for Automation

The exhibit hall hours will be slightly different for The ASSEMBLY Show in 2019. After reviewing feedback from attendees and exhibitors, the show will shift hours on Thursday, October 24, with the show floor opening at 9:00 am with a continental breakfast served for all attendees and closing at 2:00 pm.

Exhibit Hall hours October 22-24 are as followed:

Tuesday - 4-7pm featuring Taste of Rosemont Welcome Reception

Wednesday - 10am-5pm followed by Networking Reception from 5-7pm

Thursday - 9 am-2pm with a continental breakfast served on show floor for all attendees from 9-10am

For more information on exhibiting, click here, and contact a sales representative.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com

