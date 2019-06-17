Pat McGrath Labs, the iconic makeup brand created by Pat McGrath, announces the June 24th launch of its permanent beauty counter at Selfridges Oxford Street and the opening at Selfridges Manchester later this summer. This expansion comes on the heels of the brand's unprecedented success of its three-month Pop-Up retail experience at Selfridges Oxford Street's The Corner Shop, which was the longest running pop-up by any beauty brand in Selfridge's history.

The first destination in Europe to host the full PAT McGRATH LABS beauty range, this unique brand presence, called The Mothership, was imagined and directed by Pat McGrath herself, and showcased McGrath's personal curation of mind-blowing designer products and collections that were exclusively created for McGrath and the retailers Technicolour Odyssey campaign. McGrath also collaborated with Selfridges to create 24 of the store's iconic windows - the first time that 24 windows have been created by a single brand.

"Pat McGrath Labs was our biggest and most successful launch ever," noted Sebastian Manes, Selfridges Buying and Merchandise Director. "Beauty is a very big category at Selfridges and Selfridges.com, which has been growing double digits in the last three years, but the Pat McGrath Labs brand has been nothing short of record-breaking."

Some of the notable stats on the Pat McGrath Labs at Selfridges launch, April June 2019:

Less than one month after launch Pat McGrath Labs, the brand consistently achieved #1 brand for domestic online beauty sales, beating all other beauty brands at Selfridges

Pat McGrath Labs gave Selfridges both its top beauty-selling beauty day and week in its history

week in its history Pat McGrath Labs Fetish-Eyes Mascara was the #1 mascara, both in-store and online, and is now still Selfridges' top-selling mascara

Pat McGrath Labs was the #1 eye brand, both in-store and online

Pat McGrath Labs was the #1 lip brand, both in-store and online

A Pat McGrath Labs product is sold every 40 seconds in Selfridges

"The Corner Shop was so ambitious as we pushed the envelope in terms of retail collaboration and what that means today," said Manes. "We are unbelievably proud to have worked with Pat and her team on this launch project, and to continue to work closely together."

"It has been an honor for me to collaborate with Selfridges," said Pat McGrath. "With The Mothership pop-up, and now the permanent counter expansion, we have the opportunity to reach so many more like-minded beauty lovers in new markets, with new experiences, and many new major moments to come."

ABOUT PAT McGRATH LABS

Founded by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath in 2016, Pat McGrath Labs quickly revolutionized modern beauty through its must-have, straight-from-the-runway makeup experience. Products such as Pat McGrath Labs' brilliant Gold 001, which sold out in less than six minutes, captured the imagination and attention of the industry, making it one of the most talked-about beauty launches. In the fall of 2017, Pat McGrath Labs debuted its core collection of makeup on patcmgrath.com, and the highly anticipated launch generated incredible media attention and captivated consumers with some of the most unique and coveted makeup ever made available to the public.

