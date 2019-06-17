sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

115,50 Euro		+0,40
+0,35 %
WKN: A0ESMG ISIN: FR0010259150 Ticker-Symbol: I7G 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
IPSEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IPSEN SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,78
114,99
18:37
114,60
115,20
18:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IPSEN SA
IPSEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IPSEN SA115,50+0,35 %