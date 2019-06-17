sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Support.com, Inc.: Support.com announces Kevin Ruthen as Chief Technology Officer

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / SUPPORT.COM, INC. (NASDAQ: SPRT) announced today the appointment of Kevin Ruthen as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Ruthen will be responsible for spearheading innovation and growth strategies for internal, enterprise-customer, SMB and consumer use, harnessing his extensive experience in digital transformation and delivery excellence.

He previously served as Head of Technology for the American Institute of Physics Publishing, and prior to that was a Global Managing Director for Unisys.

Rick Bloom, CEO of Support.com, said, "We are delighted to welcome Kevin to our team. For over 20 years, Support.com has been a leader in tech support solutions. We believe that Kevin's background as a technology thought leader will drive future innovation as we continue to provide a stellar tech support experience for all customers."

Over the course of his career, Ruthen also held several senior technology positions at PriceWaterhouse Coopers Consulting, IBM Global Services, and Prudential Securities.

He earned a Masters of Science in Information Resource Management and a Bachelor of Arts in Information Management from Syracuse University.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is a full-spectrum leader in outsourced call center and direct-to-consumer technical support solutions. The company's skilled US-based workforce delivers high quality, turnkey support solutions. With more than 20 years serving well-known brands, Support.com has the expertise, tools, and software solutions to troubleshoot and maintain all the devices in the connected home, helping people get the most out of their technology. For more information, please visit www.support.com.

SOURCE: Support.com, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/548694/Supportcom-announces-Kevin-Ruthen-as-Chief-Technology-Officer


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE