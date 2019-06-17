The "Portugal - Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report introduces the major elements of the Portuguese telecom market, presenting statistics on the fixed telephony sector as well as an analysis of the major market players. Additional information is provided on the key regulatory issues, noting the status of interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability and carrier preselection.

Portugal has a medium-sized telecom market with a strong mobile sector and a growing broadband customer base focussed on the delivery of fibre-based services. During the last two years the country has shown signs of improving economic growth, following several years of austerity measures as successive governments struggled with measures aimed at reducing high deficit.

Revenue among operators remains under some strain, though investments in network upgrades are continuing in an effort to attract customers to high-end services. Operators are also increasingly looking at network sharing to reduce expenditure while widening their footprint reach.

Key Developments:

New cable to link Portugal with Brazil; Portugal Telecom planning to replace copper network with FttP by 2020

NOS eschews route to DOCSIS3.1 in favour of fibre

Regulator decides not to impose regulations of PT's fibre infrastructure in uncompetitive areas of the country

Portugal Telecom revenue continues to recover into 2017 under Altice Group ownership; report update includes the regulator's market data to Q4 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2017, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Country overview

3 Telecommunications market

3.1 Overview

4 Regulatory environment

4.1 Historic overview

4.2 Regulatory authority

4.3 Government policies

4.4 Interconnect

4.5 Access

4.6 Fibre access

4.7 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

4.8 Number Portability (NP)

4.9 Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)

5 Fixed network operators

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Portugal Telecom

5.3 Oni Communications

5.4 Sonaecom

5.5 AR Telecom

5.6 NOS

6 Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 National telecom network

6.2 International infrastructure

6.3 Data centres

Companies Mentioned

Portugal Telecom (Meo)

NOS (Optimus Zon Multimédia)

Vodafone Portugal.

