

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market edged up slightly on Monday, although buying interest was quite subdued with investors treading cautiously as they looked for direction.



The benchmark SMI ended up 3.96 points, or 0.04%, at 9,851.57, after moving between 9,819.47 and a high of 9,874.63.



On Friday, the SMI index ended lower by 14.22 points, or 0.14%, at 9,847.61. A day earlier, the index scaled a new peak at 9,906.77.



Credit Suisse ended higher by about 0.7%. According to reports, the bank has filed a lawsuit against the United Kingdom over banker bonus tax payments.



Givaudan gained 0.65%. Adecco, Zurich Insurance, Richemont and Swiss RE closed with modest gains.



Novartis ended 0.3% up. The drugmaker announced that a new analysis of phase III trials underscores the longterm effectiveness of its drug Cosentyx in treating psoriatic disease.



LafargeHolcim declined 1.4%. Geberit ended lower by about 1%. Swisscom, Roche Holding and Lonza Group closed modestly lower.



UBS Group edged down marginally. China Railway Construction Corp has decided not to cooperate with UBS for a planned dollar-bond sale, a spokesman at the Chinese infrastructure giant has reportedly told Reuters.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX