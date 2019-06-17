The "Estonia - Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of Estonia's telecom market, the performance of the largely international players, recent regulatory developments, and the status of fixed-line networks and the NGN. It also includes a range of operating and financial data.

Estonia's telecom market continues to benefit from a range of regulatory measures which have encouraged competition, enabling alternative operators to chip away at the fixed-line market share of the incumbent Telia. Fixed-line infrastructure upgrades have been geared to supporting bundled offerings, and this process has prompted Telia to stop services based on DSL by the end of 2020. Instead, services will be carried over the operator's VDSL, fibre and G.fast infrastructure, supplemented by LTE in rural areas.

Key Developments:

Number portability procedures updated;

Report update includes operator data to Q4 2018, Statistics Estonia data to June 2018, the regulator's market data updates and 2017 annual report, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Country overview

3 Telecommunications market

3.1 Historical overview

4 Regulatory environment

4.1 Historical overview

4.2 Regulatory authorities

4.3 Telecoms sector liberalisation

4.4 Privatisation

4.5 Interconnect

4.6 Access

4.7 Carrier Selection and Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

4.8 Number Portability (NP)

5 Fixed network operators

5.1 Overview of operators

5.2 Telia Estonia

5.3 Tele2 Estonia

5.4 Elisa

6 Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 Overview of the national telecom network

7 Smart infrastructure

7.1 Internet of Things (IoT)

8 Wholesale

Companies Mentioned

Elisa

Tele2

Telia Estonia.

