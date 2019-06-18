

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) on Monday said inked an agreement with British Airways to supply parts for aircraft made by its main rival, Airbus.



Boing, which called the deal a first of its kind for Boeing, will provide parts for British Airways' Airbus A320s and its A320neo narrow-body jets.



'We are proud to have the opportunity to serve British Airways' needs regardless of platform,' said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company. 'In partnership with our partners and repair providers, we look forward to leveraging the strength of our global supply chain's aftermarket resources to support British Airways and help them operate even more efficiently.'



Under the agreement, Boeing will own and manage parts for British Airways, which operates both Boeing and Airbus planes, it said.



British Airways has also signed an agreement for three Landing Gear Exchanges for its 777 fleet. Through the program, operators receive an overhauled and certified landing gear from an exchange pool maintained by Boeing, with stocked components and supporting parts shipping within 24 hours.



