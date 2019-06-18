Exotel Turns Eight, Eyes the Global Customer Communication Market

BANGALORE, India, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud telephony platform Exotel celebrated it's 8th anniversary last week. Over the last 8 years, Exotel has grown to become the largest cloud telephony platform in Asia. With patented flagship products like number privacy, easy authentication, and lead management solutions, the growth of Exotel in the customer communication space has been phenomenal.

The company today has nearly 2500 customers including Uber, Ola, Flipkart, DHL, Aramex, Fabelio, etc. With a global presence, Exotel works with some of the fastest growing companies in the BFSI, e-commerce, transportation, education, startup, and government sectors. They power nearly 10 million conversations every day and have connected over 3 billion people worldwide.

Innovations like the Heartbeat API, which gives customers the uptime of a virtual number have taken Exotel closer to its goal of being the most reliable customer global customer communication platform.

Over the last year, Exotel has doubled in size with nearly 200 employees. They have also added to the product suite with patented products like nOTP, an authentication system that works without any SMS or calls, and LeadAssist, a unique cost efficient lead management system for marketplaces. In addition to India, Exotel also has a growing presence in South East Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and the US.

Speaking of future plans, CEO & Co-founder, Shivakumar Ganesan said, "It has been a very rewarding journey watching Exotel grow from strength to strength. We are seeing an increasing demand from our customer base in southeast Asia and Australia because businesses are able to solve operational problems like employee efficiency and decreasing opex using Exotel."

In 2016, Exotel announced that they were investing USD 10 million in their overseas expansion. Majority of these spends are going to be for sales and operations in the Asia Pacific region.

The company is now working towards powering the next billion conversations globally.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHcm1RtYAKM

About Exotel

Exotel is Asia's leading cloud telephony platform. Incorporated in 2011, Exotel was co-founded by three techies to help businesses bring order and efficiency to customer communication. Exotel is currently headed by Shivakumar Ganesan who is the CEO and Founder. Working with some of the fastest growing companies in Southeast Asia (Uber, Ola, Flipkart, GoJek, Lazada, Quikr, Redmart, etc.), Exotel helps them manage their customer communication over calls & SMS. Exotel's world-class, cloud-based solution simplifies customer communication for nearly 2500 companies in India, Australia, and SEA.

Every day, they enable over 10 million conversations between businesses and their customers. In

2018, Exotel powered 3.3 billion business conversations across Southeast Asia.

