

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) and partner Icom Inc. said that their satellite push-to-talk radio will be commercially available.



According to Iridium, the Icom IC-SAT100 is the only Iridium push-to-talk (PTT) capable Land-Mobile Radio (LMR) offering real-time communications at the push of a button between groups of individuals, each of whom can be anywhere on the planet.



The combined product and service offering provides critical communications beyond the range of trunked radio networks and as an emergency back-up, Iridium said in a statement.



The Icom IC-SAT100 can interoperate with existing LMR networks and be managed over the air through the Iridium PTT Command Center, Iridium said.



The new device will be available through a combination of Iridium's and Icom's existing partner networks.



Iridum said it developed the IC-SAT100 after organizations such as government agencies, NGOs, law enforcement agencies and search-and-rescue organizations expressed demand for ways to easily integrate a satellite PPT solution with their existing LMR communications.



The IC-SAT100 is also compatible with existing Icom portfolio accessories and the new VE-PG4, an interoperability gateway feature that allows for integration with any existing deployed LMR systems.



