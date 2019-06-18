EQS-News / 18/06/2019 / 10:46 UTC+8 *Press Release * *V1 Group's US branch, Vland Inc., Participates in SelectUSA Investment Summit 2019* (Hong Kong, 17 June 2019)- US Vland Inc., a subsidiary of V1 Group Limited ("V1 Group" or the "Group"; stock code: 00082.HK), was invited to participate in the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2019. Wang Chun, CEO of Vland Inc., attended the event and spoke with other participating guests and exchanged ideas with the deputy under Secretary of the US Department of Commerce, officials in charge of Asia-Pacific affairs, US Ambassador to China, as well as business officials. He also discussed ideas for potential cooperation with American exhibitors from California on e-sports, sports games, and IP development. Sponsored by the US Department of Commerce, the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2019 was held at the Hilton Washington, Washington, DC from June 10th to 12th, with more than 2,800 officials and entrepreneurs from over 70 countries and 49 states and districts in the U.S. participating in the event. The US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Secretary of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, Energy Minister Rick Perry, White House Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow and other US government cabinet members attended the event and delivered keynote speeches. US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, governors from eight states and executives from some of the world's Top 500 companies, including Hitachi, Siemens and Softbank, spoke as guests. The United States is the largest recipient of foreign direct investment in the world. According to the latest data, the total foreign direct investment in the United States has exceeded US$4 trillion. Foreign direct investment has provided nearly 14 million jobs for the United States and US$370 billion for US merchandise exports. "The US Government's policy is further consolidating the position of the United States as the primary business location," said Mr. Kudlow, White House Chief Economic Advisor. "SelectUSA Investment Summit is a great platform for achieving this goal." Mr. Kudlow told investors at the event that in the modern global economy, investing in the United States is a key step in business. He believes that President Trump's policy of promoting economic growth has attracted the attention of business leaders and entrepreneurs around the world, and it is the unparalleled strength of the labor force in the United States that often determines new investment projects. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Ross said the SelectUSA Investment Summit is a conference where the world's commercial potentials meet with American business opportunities. U.S. Treasury Secretary Mr. Mnuchin said the US economy is open to the world; it's committed to promoting global economic development. He added that now is the best time to invest in the US due to large-scale tax cuts, promotion of US manufacturing, financial rule reforms, low unemployment rate and the US economy has maintained a strong momentum in development with its GDP growth ranking first among the G7 countries. From June 3rd to 5th, US Vland Inc., assisted the Group's Shenzhen Interactive Space-Time Co., Ltd. at the International Licensing Expo 2019 in Las Vegas, USA. *About V1 Group Limited* V1 Group was established in 2005,and went listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006, as the first listed Chinese company in the internet video industry. In 2015, V1 Group has established itself as one of the largest new media companies in China, later successfully transformed to be an internet conglomerate in 2016, its portfolio consisted with various business lines including media, healthcare, fintech, and cutting-edge information and communications technology. In 2018, V1 Group completed its acquisition of Easy Prime Developments Limited (Crazy Sports), accelerating its development of core business in "digital + new culture and sports". V1 Group Limited IR website: http://ir.v1.cn [1] Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=XRQMQPAEED [2] Document title: V1 Group's US branch, Vland Inc., Participates in SelectUSA Investment Summit 2019 18/06/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=82544ff892c55ab1f8c6d2b77c6d7d1f&application_id=826135&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=de575ed1727b72da68b06593aa9ac5bf&application_id=826135&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2019 22:47 ET (02:47 GMT)