BioSerenity, developer of solutions dedicated to personalized patient continuous care, raises €65 million, including €50 million in Series B equity financing led by Dassault Systèmes

Investment will allow BioSerenity to accelerate the development of sensor-equipped wearables and associated telehealth solutions in the fields of cardiology, neurology and sleep disorders

Automatic collection of clinical data made directly available to physicians, associated with online tools to diagnose and monitor chronic pathologies, represents a major advance for affordable telemedicine

Regulatory News:

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced its participation as lead investor in a €65 million Series B financing for BioSerenity, a startup developing a comprehensive and efficient health solution involving textiles equipped with sensors and online telehealth services to diagnose and monitor chronic pathologies. Three of the startup's existing investors, BPI, Idinvest and LBO, also participated in the round. Dassault Systèmes will retain a seat on BioSerenity's board of directors.

The funds will be used to further develop BioSerenity's solutions beyond their initial focus on cardiovascular, neurology and sleep disorders, to grow its business internationally, and to develop new solutions for telemedicine.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Paris, BioSerenity which has been part of the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab is developing wearable medical devices and digital point-of-care solutions that leverage textile innovation and artificial intelligence, as well as electronic patient-reported outcome (ePRO), internet of things and cloud technologies.

The startup provides hospitals and healthcare professionals with a portfolio of fully-operated care services. BioSerenity also provides pharmaceutical companies with turnkey solutions for companion diagnostics. This full-stack approach helps hospitals run acts less expensively and more efficiently, helps patients receive the right diagnosis faster, and helps treatment development and delivery with the collection of clinical and real-world data.

"Healthcare industry growth will be led by connected medical devices offering possibilities to collect patient data in a cost-effective, continuous way that ensures patient adherence and comfort, and helps the medical community diagnose and treat conditions early on, paving the way for outcome-based care. This is precisely the purpose of BioSerenity," said Claire Biot, Vice President, Life Sciences Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "For many years, Dassault Systèmes has been investing in building up the first end-to-end collaborative platform to accelerate innovation in the Life Sciences industry for patient-centric experience."

"With this new round of financing, we not only receive the means to pursue our growth, we also reinforce our partnership with Dassault Systèmes, a company that is at the forefront of innovation in healthcare," said Pierre-Yves Frouin, President, BioSerenity.

Social media:

Share this on Twitter: .@Dassault3DS invests in @BioSerenity to reinforce its commitment to innovation in telemedicine 3DEXPERIENCE digitalhealth telehealth

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

Connect with BioSerenity on Twitter, LinkedIn, Website

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences for the life sciences industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/life-sciences

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005767/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate France Arnaud MALHERBE arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America Suzanne MORAN suzanne.moran@3ds.com +1 (781) 810 3774

EMEAR Virginie BLINDENBERG virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China Grace MU grace.mu@3ds.com +86 10 6536 2288

India Santanu BHATTACHARYA santanu.bhattacharya@3ds.com +91 124 457 7111

Japan Yukiko SATO yukiko.sato@3ds.com +81 3 4321 3841

Korea Hyunkyung CHAE hyunkyung.chae@3ds.com +82 2 3271 6653

AP South Magdalene TAN magdalene.tan@3ds.com +65 9487 1206