Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, announced today that the results from the REVERSE Phase III clinical trial of GS010 will be presented at the 14th Meeting of the European Neuro-Ophthalmology Society (EUNOS), which will be held in Porto, Portugal from June 16 to 19, 2019. The results will be presented by Dr. Valerio Carelli, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Chief of the Laboratory of Neurogenetics, Department of Biomedical and NeuroMotor Sciences, University of Bologna School of Medicine, Italy. Dr. Carelli is a Principal Investigator of the REVERSE trial. Dr. Carelli is an internationally recognized expert on cellular and molecular mechanisms behind the mitochondrial defects in LHON and has made fundamental contributions to understanding the neuroanatomic correlates of LHON clinical manifestations.

European Neuro-Ophthalmology Society (EUNOS)

June 16-19, 2019 Porto (Portugal)

"rAAV2/2-ND4 Treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy: 96-Week Data from the REVERSE Phase III Clinical Trial" presented by Valerio Carelli, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Biomedical and NeuroMotor Sciences, University of Bologna School of Medicine, Italy

Free Papers Session

Wednesday, June 19, 9:36 am 9:47 am WEST

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, GS010, is in Phase III trials in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

About GS010

GS010 targets Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) by leveraging a mitochondrial targeting sequence (MTS) proprietary technology platform, arising from research conducted at the Institut de la Vision in Paris, which, when associated with the gene of interest, allows the platform to specifically address defects inside the mitochondria using an AAV vector (Adeno-Associated Virus). The gene of interest is transferred into the cell to be expressed and produces the functional protein, which will then be shuttled to the mitochondria through specific nucleotidic sequences in order to restore the missing or deficient mitochondrial function.

About Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON)

Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) is a rare maternally inherited mitochondrial genetic disease, characterized by the degeneration of retinal ganglion cells that results in brutal and irreversible vision loss that can lead to legal blindness, and mainly affects adolescents and young adults. LHON is associated with painless, sudden loss of central vision in the 1st eye, with the 2nd eye sequentially impaired. It is a symmetric disease with poor functional visual recovery. 97% of patients have bilateral involvement at less than one year of onset of vision loss, and in 25% of cases, vision loss occurs in both eyes simultaneously. The estimated incidence of LHON is approximately 1,400 to 1,500 new patients who lose their sight every year in the United States and Europe.

About RESCUE and REVERSE

RESCUE and REVERSE are two separate randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled Phase III trials designed to evaluate the efficacy of a single intravitreal injection of GS010 (rAAV2/2-ND4) in subjects affected by LHON due to the G11778A mutation in the mitochondrial ND4 gene.

The primary endpoint will measure the difference in efficacy of GS010 in treated eyes compared to sham-treated eyes based on Best-Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA), as measured with the ETDRS at 48 weeks post-injection. The patients' LogMAR (Logarithm of the Minimal Angle of Resolution) scores, which are derived from the number of letters patients read on the ETDRS chart, will be used for statistical purposes. Both trials have been adequately powered to evaluate a clinically relevant difference of at least 15 ETDRS letters between treated and untreated eyes adjusted to baseline.

The secondary endpoints will involve the application of the primary analysis to best-seeing eyes that received GS010 compared to those receiving sham, and to worse-seeing eyes that received GS010 compared to those that received sham. Additionally, a categorical evaluation with a responder analysis will be evaluated, including the proportion of patients who maintain vision (< ETDRS 15L loss), the proportion of patients who gain 15 ETDRS letters from baseline and the proportion of patients with Snellen acuity of >20/200. Complementary vision metrics will include automated visual fields, optical coherence tomography, and color and contrast sensitivity, in addition to quality of life scales, bio-dissemination and the time course of immune response. By protocol, readouts for these endpoints are at 48, 72 and 96 weeks after injection.

The trials are conducted in parallel, in 37 subjects for REVERSE and 39 subjects for RESCUE, in 7 centers across the United States, the UK, France, Germany and Italy. Week 96 results are expected in 2019 for both trials, after which patients will be transferred to a long-term follow-up study that will last for three years.

ClinicalTrials.gov Identifiers:

REVERSE: NCT02652780

RESCUE: NCT02652767

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005777/en/

Contacts:

GenSight Biologics

Thomas Gidoin

Chief Financial Officer

tgidoin@gensight-biologics.com

+33 (0)1 76 21 72 20



RooneyPartners

Media Relations

Marion Janic

mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1-212-223-4017



The Trout Group

US Investor Relations

Chad Rubin

crubin@troutgroup.com

+1-646-378-2947



James Palmer

Europe Investor Relations

j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com

+33 7 60 92 77 74