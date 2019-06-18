2,800m2 facility will act as EMMAC's import and export hub with analytical, manufacturing, packaging and labelling capabilities

EMMAC Life Sciences Ltd ("EMMAC" or the "Company"), the European independent medical cannabis company, is pleased to announce that construction has started on its planned EU-GMP facility in Malta. This follows the preliminary approval from Malta Enterprise, the Maltese government's agency focused on attracting inward investment and supporting enterprise in Malta, for the issuance of a full license (covering cultivation production importation exportation) under the terms of the Production of Cannabis for Medicinal Use Act, 2018. EMMAC has secured a long-term lease on the land approved by Malta Enterprise and the Medicines Authority.

The 2,800m2 facility will be EMMAC's importation, exportation, testing and distribution hub for Europe and other international markets.

Antonio Costanzo, CEO of EMMAC, commented: "We are excited to begin construction on our facility in Malta. This hub will form a critical part of the EMMAC network of licensed and certified facilities across multiple European jurisdictions, to facilitate the distribution of premium medical cannabis, the transfer of proprietary IP and scientific research."

About EMMAC

EMMAC Life Sciences Ltd is the European medical cannabis company, working to join together the latest science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With supply and distribution partnerships throughout Europe, EMMAC is working to establish itself as both a thought leader in the industry, as well as the European leader in the production and supply of medical cannabis, hemp and other derivative products.

