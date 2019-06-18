Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP), a European leader in digital transformation, today announced that it has finalised an agreement with Resource Solutions Group to sell 100% of its recruitment subsidiary in the United Kingdom.

Sopra Steria's recruitment business in the United Kingdom joined the Group when Steria acquired Xansa in 2007. In 2018, this business contributed €129 million to the Group's consolidated revenue and €2 million to net income.

The Group's strategic priorities in the United Kingdom are now focused on scaling up its digital and consulting offering, and on strengthening its foothold in the private sector, particularly in financial services.

The deal is expected to close within the next few weeks.

Upcoming event

Friday, 26 July 2019: Publication of 2019 half-year results (before market) and presentation meeting

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European leader in digital transformation, provides one of the most comprehensive portfolios of offerings on the market, spanning consulting, systems integration, industry-specific solutions, infrastructure management and business process services. It provides end-to-end solutions to address the core business needs of large companies and organisations, helping them remain competitive and grow. Combining added value with innovative, high-performance services, Sopra Steria excels in guiding its clients through their transformation projects to help them make the most of digital technology. With over 44,000 employees in more than 25 countries, Sopra Steria generated revenue of €4.1 billion in 2018.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

