Nasdaq Riga decided on June 18, 2019 to resume trading in AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" (VSS1R, ISIN kods: LV0000100485) shares with June 18, 2019 trading session. Additionally Nasdaq Riga decided to flush the order book of AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" shares by canceling the orders entered before the June 18, 2019 trading session. Nasdaq Riga decided on June 18, 2019 to immediately apply additional reason for the observation status to AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" taking into account that the company on June 17, 2019 has filed for commencement of legal protection proceedings. The observation status which was applied on May 2, 2019 and supplemented on June 3, 2019 are still in forces. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.