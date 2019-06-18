

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) and Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) announced Tuesday that the European Commission has approved Lynparza (olaparib) as a 1st-line maintenance treatment for women with BRCA-mutated advanced ovarian cancer.



Lynparza is the only PARP inhibitor approved in the EU for this indication.



The company said the licensed indication is as a maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced (FIGO stages III and IV) BRCA1/2-mutated (germline and/or somatic) high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in response (complete or partial) following completion of 1st-line platinum-based chemotherapy.



The EC approval was based on data from the pivotal Phase III SOLO-1 trial. In this study, Lynparza was tested as maintenance monotherapy compared with placebo in patients with BRCAm advanced ovarian cancer following 1st-line platinum-based chemotherapy.



The company noted that the latest is the third indication for Lynparza in the EU.



The companies are are exploring additional trials in ovarian cancer, including the ongoing Phase III PAOLA-1 trial.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX