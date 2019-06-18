Stockholm, June 18, 2019 - The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB ("CLS" or the "Company") has breached the regulations of Nasdaq First North (the "Rulebook") and has therefore ordered CLS to pay a fine of 15 annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 2,194,286. The Disciplinary Committee finds that the Company has breached item 2.1 (c) and item 2.2.2 in combination with item 3.2 (a) (iv), and also item 4.1, of the Rulebook by disclosing incorrect information about the form of employment of the company's CEO to the Exchange and the market in conjunction with both the Company's listing application and also thereafter. According to the Disciplinary Committee, the Company's actions have risked damaging the public confidence in the Exchange, Nasdaq First North and the securities market. Given the circumstances of the case and after careful consideration, the Disciplinary Committee finds that the sanction for the Company's abovementioned breaches should be a fine rather than delisting. The fine should be 15 annual fees. A detailed description of the matter and the Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/decisions-and-sanctions/stockholm-2019.html Participating in the Committee's decision were former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson, Company Director Jack Junel, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning and Company Director Joakim Strid. About the Disciplinary Committee The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning, a fine or delisting. The fines that may be imposed range from one to 15 annual fees. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning, a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market. The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities market. Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Ann-Christine Lindeblad (Deputy Chairman), Company Director Erik Einerth, Company Director Joakim Strid, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Company Director Jack Junel, MBA Ragnar Boman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson and Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg. Media Relations Contact Erik Granström +46 8 405 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com 