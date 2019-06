LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering company Meggitt Plc (MGGT.L) announced Tuesday that it has received multi-million dollar contract from Textron Inc. for the supply of fire protection systems.



The company said it would supply fire protection systems on the Cessna Denali and Skycourier platforms.



Deliveries are scheduled to commence later this year.



