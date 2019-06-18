Announcing the Availability of ABTHERA ADVANCE Open Abdomen Dressing, the Next-generation Temporary Abdominal Closure

KCI, an Acelity Company, today announced the availability of the ABTHERA ADVANCE Open Abdomen Dressing in Europe. ABTHERA ADVANCE Dressing is the next generation temporary abdominal closure device leveraging the technology and success of ABTHERA Open Abdomen Negative Pressure Therapy in bridging abdominal wall openings where primary closure is not possible and/or repeat abdominal entries are necessary.

The ABTHERA ADVANCE Dressing demonstrated significant increase in overall tissue, skin and fascia movement, with no change in intra-abdominal pressure in a comparative study in the United States of healthy pigs with an open abdominal wound which were treated with either ABTHERA SENSAT.R.A.C. OA Dressing or ABTHERA ADVANCE Dressing at -125mmHg.1

"Expanding the KCI portfolio in markets outside the United States to offer new solutions for surgeons managing a variety of incision types is a key focus for the Company, as we strive to deliver new ways for patients to heal," said R. Andrew Eckert, Chief Executive Officer of KCI. "The ABTHERA ADVANCE Open Abdomen Dressing has already shown tremendous potential for clinicians managing challenging open abdomens, and we look forward to meeting a need by making this therapy broadly available to European healthcare providers caring for some of their most compromised patients."

The ABTHERA ADVANCE Perforated Foam collapses medially while under negative pressure, actively drawing wound edges together. ABTHERA ADVANCE Dressing is designed to manage the open abdomen by:

Actively removing fluid and reducing bowel edema

Providing medial tension, which helps minimize fascial retraction and loss of domain

Providing a separation between the abdominal wall and viscera, protecting abdominal contents

Protecting abdominal contents from the external environment

Allowing for rapid re-entry with no requirements for sutures for placement

Clinical evidence demonstrates that ABTHERA Therapy is associated with improved outcomes, including improved primary fascial closure rates and a reduction in hospital stays when compared to Barker's vacuum-packing technique (BVPT). In one open label, prospective observational study of 168 patients (111 ABTHERA Therapy vs. 57 BVPT), ABTHERA Therapy patients had a higher 30-day primary fascial closure rate (69% for ABTHERA Therapy vs. 51% for BVPT; p=0.03) and had a reduction in 30-day all-cause mortality compared to patients who received BVPT (14% ABTHERA Therapy vs. 30% BVPT; p=0.01).2

"Open abdomens after surgery can create a host of complex problems and complications, including infections and fistula," said Ron Silverman, M.D., F.A.C.S., Chief Medical Officer, KCI. "Currently, options for effectively managing challenging open abdomens are limited. The ability to address many of the challenges associated with open abdomens with ABTHERA Therapy is a vital consideration when treating some of the most critically ill patients."

About ABTHERA ADVANCE Open Abdomen Dressing

The ABTHERA ADVANCE Open Abdomen Dressing, when used with a compatible V.A.C. Therapy Unit, forms a temporary abdominal closure system that helps surgeons take control early when managing a challenging open abdomen and helps achieve primary fascial closure. The intended use of this system is for use in open abdominal wounds, with exposed viscera, including but not limited to abdominal compartment syndrome.

About KCI, an Acelity Company

KCI, an Acelity Company, is a well trusted brand in advanced wound care. We are a leader in negative pressure wound therapy, providing solutions for both wound healing and surgical management. Our product offerings are available in more than 90 countries and deliver value through solutions that speed healing. KCI is a leader in quality, safety and customer experience and is committed to advancing the science of healing. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, KCI employs approximately 4,500 people worldwide.

1 Kubiak BD, Albert SP, Gatto, LA, et al. Peritoneal negative pressure therapy prevents multiple organ injury in a chronic porcine sepsis and ischemia perfusion model. Shock. 2010; 34(5):525-534.

2 Cheatham ML, Demetriades D, Fabian TC, et al. Prospective study examining clinical outcomes associated with a negative pressure wound therapy system and Barker's vacuum packing technique. World J Surg. 2013;37(9):2018-30.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005110/en/

Contacts:

Maggie Fairchild

Corporate Communications

Phone: +1-210-330-2666

Email: maggie.fairchild@acelity.com

Caleb Moore

Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (210) 255-6433

Email: caleb.moore@acelity.com