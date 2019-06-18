

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) said it will purse a capital increase through partial utilization of its authorized capital under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights. The placement price of shares were at 13.70 euros per share resulting in gross proceeds, before expenses, of 1.545 billion euros. Infineon will use the net proceeds partially to finance the purchase price for the announced acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corp.



Admission of the new shares for trading of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to take place on 19 June, and trading is expected to begin on 24 June 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX