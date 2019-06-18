Weekend Unlimited Inc.: WKND! Branded Product Line in Full Production for July Launch in Washington State

Rollout to Include WKND! Branded Pre-Rolls, Vape Pens & Cannagars



VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18th, 2019 /- Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT - FSE: 0OS1 - OTCQB: WKULF) is pleased to announce the Company's flagship wknd! branded product line, consisting of Pre-rolls, Vape Pens & previously announced Cannagars is now in full production, preparing for launch in July.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to both design and produce a wknd! branded product line for launch in Washington, under the proviso that the product line must be replicable in other states systematically and sustainably," said Weekend President and CEO, Chris Backus. "Our mandate on behalf of our shareholders is focused on getting product to market; we are making sure that in doing that we have products of the highest quality that will draw interest from retailers and generate excitement and loyalty from customers for the long-term."

The Weekend team has worked to develop proprietary blends and formulations for the Company's branded Pre-rolls, Cannagars and Vape pens - each offered in three sku's named Bliss, Now and Escape - in order to ensure product quality and consistency for its customers. Benefitting from in depth retail consultation in Washington, the Company's initial product launch includes the three products, each with three sku's, in order to establish a strong retail presence and create momentum for further expansion.

Production Highlights

Pre-rolls for wknd!'s Bliss, Now and Escape branded products to use high quality strains for product consistency and will be packaged in custom high-5 collector tins

Cannagars for wknd!'s Bliss, Now and Escape branded products to use high quality strains for product consistency, serving as a high-end product differentiator for the cannabis connoisseur

Vape Pens for wknd!'s Bliss, Now and Escape branded products will feature a proprietary formulation for consistent taste and effect, replicable in other states in the future

"This market rollout serves multiple purposes, first, we have developed a branded product line to raise awareness and start building affinity for the wknd! flagship brand, second, the line has been developed with product attributes and formulations that can be consistently produced for quality assurance and replicated in other states, and third, and very importantly, with Washington State operating in the sector so efficiently in regard to both processes and relationships, we are designing and testing both our products and processes for long-term success here, and for expansion into additional states," said Mr. Backus.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Chris Backus, Interim President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The Company is developing premium products designed to deliver life's highs, anytime, anywhere. With a presence in both the U.S. and Canada - and a unique entertainment and education division (Weekend Live!), Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

