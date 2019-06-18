STOCKHOLM, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicover AB (publ) has issued its first paper under the newly established Commercial Paper Programme. The Commercial Paper Programme has a total size of MSEK 2,000 with the possibility to issue in both Swedish Krona and Euro. So far has MSEK 542 been issued with tenors between 2-6 months and yields between 0.55-0.70%. The proceeds will mainly be used for refinancing of maturing short-term borrowing.

Arranger is Nordea Bank Abp and dealer is Nordea and SEB. The Commercial Paper Programme is seen as a complementary funding source to the Group's 300 MEUR revolving credit facility.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations

+46-703-033-272

hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities and laboratories and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2018, Medicover had a revenue of €672 million and 20,970 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medicover/r/medicover-has-issued-its-first-commercial-paper,c2843061

The following files are available for download: