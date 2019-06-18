SAFEGUARDS | Cosmetics, Personal Care and Household NO. 082/19

Currently, CLIMBAZOLE (CAS No. 38083-17-9) is allowed in cosmetic products at a maximum concentration of 0.5% in ready for use preparations when it is a preservative. Referring to the final opinion of Europe's Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS),SCCS/1600/18, considering an aggregate exposure scenario, Climbazole is considered as safe for use as a preservative at a maximum concentration of 0.2% in face cream, hair lotion and foot cream, and at 0.5% in rinse-off shampoo. It is also concluded to be safe in rinse-off shampoo as an anti-dandruff agent at a maximum concentration of 2%. In the light of this opinion, there is a potential risk to keeping the current regulatory limit. Therefore, the European commission has adopted and amended the regulation accordingly. This regulation will come into force on May 22, 2019, while amendment to Annex V shall apply from November 27, 2019.

Changes Annex Reference number Substance identification Restrictions

Chemical name/INN INCI Name CAS number EC number Add III 310 1-(4-Chlorophenoxy)-1-(imidazole-1-yl)-3,3-dimethylbutan-2-one Climbazole 38083-17-9 253-775-4 Max. Concentration: 2.0% in rinse-off anti-dandruff shampoo

(For purposes other than inhibiting the development of micro-organisms in the product, the purpose has to be apparent from the presentation of the product.)

From November 27, 2019 , cosmetic products containing Climbazole for purposes other than preservation and not complying with the restriction in this regulation shall not be placed on the Union market

, cosmetic products containing Climbazole for purposes other than preservation and not complying with the restriction in this regulation on the Union market From February 27, 2020, cosmetic products containing Climbazole for purposes other than preservation and not complying with the restriction in this regulation shall not be made available on the Union market

Chemical name/INN INCI Name CAS number EC number Amendment V 32 1-(4-Chlorophenoxy)-1-(imidazole-1-yl)-3,3-dimethylbutan-2-one Climbazole 38083-17-9 253-775-4 Max. Concentration as a preservative

(1) 0.2% in hair lotion

(2) 0.2% in face creams

(3) 0.2% in foot care products

(4) 0.5% in rinse-off shampoo



From November 27, 2019 , cosmetic products containing Climbazole for preservation purpose and not complying with the restriction in this regulation shall not be placed on the Union market

, cosmetic products containing Climbazole for preservation purpose and not complying with the restriction in this regulation on the Union market From February 27, 2020, cosmetic products containing Climbazole for preservation purpose and not complying with the restriction in this regulation shall not be madeavailable on the Union market

Next step

Cosmetic industry shall pay attention to the new limit of Climbazole and its intended function in cosmetic product. Reducing the usage level of Climbazole may be necessary.

COMMISSION REGULATION (EU) 2019/698 of 30 April 2019 amending Annex III and V to Regulation (EC) No 1223/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council on cosmetic products (https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?qid=1557135448103&uri=CELEX:32019R0698) SCCS/1600/18, Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) Addendum to the scientific Opinions on Climbazole (P64) ref. SCCS/1506/13 and SCCS/1590/17 adopted on 21-22 June 2018 (https://ec.europa.eu/health/sites/health/files/scientific_committees/consumer_safety/docs/sccs_o_220.pdf)

