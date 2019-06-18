The Management Board of Nasdaq Riga informs that due to technical reasons, trading in the shares of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA (VSS1R, ISIN code: LV0000100485) was not resumed with the start of the trading session on June 18, 2019. The technical issues have been resolved, thus the order management will be possible as of 10:30 Latvian time, and continuous trading will start as of 10:40 Latvian time. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.