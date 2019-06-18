Atos International: Ørsted chooses Atos to supply critical communications solutions for offshore wind farms in Taiwan

Paris, Kuala Lumpur, June 18, 2019- Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that it was selected by Ørsted, a global leader in offshore wind, to supply critical communications solutions based on TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked radio) technology for two offshore wind farms, off the coast of Changhua County in Taiwan. This is the first call-off contract signed under the new Atos and Ørsted frame agreement for current and future offshore windfarms projects in the APAC region. A similar frame agreement for Europe was signed in December 2017.

As part of this contract, Atos will supply a comprehensive communication solution and will be responsible for the whole value chain: from engineering and design down to installation, testing and commissioning, and a 5-year maintenance support. The solution will include:

Professional Mobile Radio system based on TETRA,

Marine and aviation communication system,

Marine and aviation tracking system,

Microwave link,

Network management and a

Voice dispatching system

"We are proud to support Ørsted in developing renewable energy worldwide, by providingour expertise in critical communication solutionsThis first contract in Taiwan under the new APAC frame agreement reinforces our partnership with Ørsted, which we initiated two years ago within a European frame agreement", said Cyril Dujardin, Atos Senior VP, Mission-Critical Systems, Big Data & Security Division.

"We have chosen once again to rely on Atos' expertise to provide the communication systems of our wind farms' critical infrastructures. Atos' proven engineering competencies are crucial in the harsh and challenging environment of offshore wind farms. Seamless interaction of staff and systems is imperative for safe and efficient operations", explains Mads Thorsted Nielsen, Ørsted Manager of SCADA Communication - wind power.

Atos is fully embracing critical communication market with secure and reliable solutions and a multitude of industry use cases in Public Safety, Defense, Transport, and Industry 4.0.

Atos at Critical Communications World 2019, 18-20 June, Kuala Lumpur

On booth C75, Atos will present its complete critical communications products, applications and services portfolio, including Private 4G/5G LTE network, MCPTT applications, TETRA/TETRAPOL services and gateways, and dispatching solutions.

Atos will participate in a panel discussion on "Advances in AI technologies and applications for critical communications" on June 20 at 12:30 MYT.

