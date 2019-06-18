

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's house prices increased slightly in May, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



House prices in the first-tier cities, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, gained 0.3 percent on a monthly basis in May, but slower than the 0.6 percent increase posted in April.



House prices in first-tier cities increased 4.7 percent year-on-year in May, the same rate as seen in April.



Data showed that house prices in 31 second-tier cities and 35 third-tier cities rose 0.8 percent each from the previous month.



Liu Jianwei, NBS senior statistician said local authorities implemented policies that helped the real estate market to stabilize.



New house prices in 70 major cities grew 0.7 percent on month in May, the fastest growth since December, following a 0.6 percent rise in April, Reuters reported citing their own calculations based on the NBS data.



