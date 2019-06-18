Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (DOSH LN) Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2019 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE UK Quality Low Vol Dividend (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 93.5763 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16272 CODE: DOSH LN ISIN: LU1603457992 ISIN: LU1603457992 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DOSH LN Sequence No.: 10507 EQS News ID: 826489 End of Announcement EQS News Service

