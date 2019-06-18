Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (JPXX LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2019 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 111.6597 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 292154 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: LU1646359619 ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 10509 EQS News ID: 826493 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2019 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)