Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2019 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.6702 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 87484674 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 10485 EQS News ID: 826445 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2019 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)