

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation held stable in May, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in May, the same rate as seen in April.



Energy and water prices grew 3.0 percent annually in May. Prices for restaurant and hotels, and education rose by 2.7 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in May.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.7 percent annually in May, same as seen in April.



On a monthly basis, the HICP remained flat in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX