Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $1bn Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market

- Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Gastrointestinal Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Disorders, Dermatological Conditions, Other Disorders
LONDON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global human microbiome therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 60.2% in the first half of the forecast period. The global human microbiome therapeutics market is estimated to reach $1bn in 2024.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 250-page report you will receive 106 tables and 47 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.
The Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the global human microbiome therapeutics market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-human-microbiome-therapeutics-market-forecast-2019-2029/download_sampe_div
Report Scope
• Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market forecast from 2019-2029
• Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market revenue forecast 2019-2029 by Sector:
• Gastrointestinal Disorders
• Infectious Diseases
• Metabolic Diseases
• Dermatological Conditions
• Other Disorders
• Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market revenue forecast 2019-2029 by Region:
• U.S.
• EU5: Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain
• Japan
• Rest of the World
The human microbiome market revenue forecast 2019-2029 for the US, EU5 and Japan markets are further broken down by sector.
• This report discusses the top 20 companies in the human microbiome therapeutics market:
• 4D Pharma
• AOBiome Therapeutics
• C3J Therapeutics
• Caelus Health
• Enterome Bioscience
• Ferring Pharmaceuticals
• Finch Therapeutics/Crestovo
• IGEN BIOTECH GROUP
• Immuron
• Intrexon Corporation
• MaaT Pharma
• MatriSys Biosystem
• Microbiome Therapeutics LLC
• Osel
• Ritter Pharmaceuticals
• Second Genome
• Seres Therapeutics
• Synlogic
• Synthetic Biologics
• Vedanta Biosciences
This report discusses collaborations and acquisition, recent developments, drugs developments and key pipeline products
• This report lists and discusses the main pipeline products in these main sectors: gastrointestinal disorders submarket, metabolic disorders submarket, infectious diseases submarket, dermatological disorders submarket and other disorders submarket.
• Qualitative analysis of the human microbiome therapeutics market in the form of a SWOT Analysis.
• Key Questions Answered by this Report:
• How is the market for human microbiome therapeutics evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the human microbiome therapeutics market dynamics?
• What are the market shares of the submarkets for gastrointestinal disorders, infectious diseases, metabolic diseases, dermatological conditions, and other disorders from the overall human microbiome therapeutics market?
• How will each of the submarket segments within the human microbiome therapeutics market grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will the market shares for each of the submarkets within the human microbiome therapeutics market develop from 2019 to 2029?
• Which submarkets will be the main driver of growth in the overall market from 2019 to 2029?
• How will the regional market shares in the human microbiome therapeutics market change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-human-microbiome-therapeutics-market-forecast-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
4D Pharma
4D Pharma Cork Limited
4D Pharma Leon
AbbVie S.à.r.l.
Accinov
ActoGeniX
Aju IB Investment
Ally Bridge Group
Amrita Therapeutics
AOBiome, LLC
AquaBounty Technologies
Arctic Aurora Life Science
Aspire Capital Fund
Assembly Biosciences
Azitra
BaseClear
BIOASTER
Biological & Popular Culture, Inc.
BiomX
Bio-Technology General
Blue Turtle Bio
Bristol-Myers Squibb
BYTC Corp
C3J Therapeutics
Caelus Health
Cd4 Biosciences, Inc.
Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre
Chengdu Sen Nuo Wei Biotechnology Co., Ltd
CLI Ventures
Codexis Laboratories Hungary Kft
CoreBiome
Crestovo
CRS Bio, Inc
DayTwo
Digitalis Ventures
Effective Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Enterome Bioscience
Enterome SA
EnviroFlight, LLC
Epibiome
Epitope Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Evelo Biosciences
Evolve BioSystems
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Ferring Sas
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.
Finch Therapeutics
Genomatix Ltd.
Genten Therapeutics, Inc.
GenVec, Inc.
Global Bioscience Company
GT Biologics Limited
Hartlab LLC
Harvest Capital Strategies, LLC
HealthMine, Inc
IBBL
iCarbonX
Igen Biotech Group
ImmuneBiotech AB
Immuron, Ltd.
INC Research
INRA transfer
Intrexon
Intrexon Actobiotics N.V.
Intrexon Corporation
Intrexon Crop Protection
Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC
Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC
Intrexon T1D Partners
Janssen Biotech
Johnson & Johnson
Kallyope
Kolu Pohaku Management, LLC
Kolu Pohaku Technologies
Leading Biosciences
LNC Therapeutics
Lundbeckfond Ventures
MaaT Pharma SA
MatriSys Bioscience
MatriSys Biosystem
Mayo Clinic
Medistem, Inc.
Medpace
Merck & Co., Inc.
Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC
Microbiomics Limited
Mirna Therapeutics
Nestle Health Science
Nitrocell
NIZO
Nubiyota
NuMe Health LLC
Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc.
Omnes Capital
OpenBiome
OptiBiotix Health plc
OrbiMed HealthCare Fund Management
Osel, Inc.
OvaXon, LLC
Oxitec
Perceptive Advisors
Pfizer Venture Investments
Pharm-Olam International
Pipex Therapeutics, Inc
Precigen, Inc.
Prev AbR LLC
ProDigest
PureTech Health
Putney Drug Corp
Pylum Biosciences
Quorum Innovations
Rebiotix, Inc
Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC
Ritter Pharmaceuticals
Roche Venture Fund
Rock Springs Capital
S & I Ophthalmic
S-Biomedic
Second Genome
Seres Therapeutics
Seventure Partners
Shire
Solovax, Inc
SR One Venture Partners
Symberix
Symbiotic Health
Symbiotix Biotherapies
Synlogic, Inc.
Synthetic Biologics, Inc.
Synthetic Biomics Inc.
Synthetic Genomics, Inc.
Takeda
TargEDys
Tech Coast Angels (TCA)
The Microbiota Company Limited
Trans Ova Genetics LC
Tucana Health Limited
Vedanta Biosciences Inc.
Veristat
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Whole Biome
Xycrobe Therapeutics
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Alimentary Pharmabiotic Centre
American Academy of Dermatology
APC Microbiome Institute
Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)
French National Institute for Agricultural Research
Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development Ltd
Hadassah Medical Center
Health Canada
Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique
Integrium
John Theurer Cancer Center of Hackensack Meridian Health
King's College London
La Trobe University
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Leiden University Medical Center
Mayo clinic
Medicines Control Council (MCC)
Medical University of Graz
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)
Microbiome Institute at University College Cork
Monash University
Murdoch Children Research Institute
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
NYU Langone Health
Orange Country Research Center
Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Ruprecht-Karls-University Heidelberg
Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)
St. Joseph'sHamilton
Stanford Cancer Institute
Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)
The Endocrine Society
The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy
University of British Columbia
University of California
University of Melbourne
University of Minnesota
University of Nebraska
University of Pennsylvania
University of South Alabama (USA) Mitchell Cancer Institute
University of Texas at Austin
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
University of Tokyo
USA Mitchell Cancer Center
World Health Organization (WHO)
World Intellectual Property Organization WIPO
World Trade Organization (WTO)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Forecast 2017-2027
Dermatological Drugs Market Forecast 2018-2028
Top 25 Dermatological Drugs Manufacturers 2019
Global Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drug Market Forecast 2018-2028
Global Probiotics Market Forecast 2018-2028
Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Forecast 2018-2028
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg