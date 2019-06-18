The glass maker is set to issue fewer shares - at a higher value - in its solar glass subsidiary as it aims to generate funds for two new PV glass production lines in China.Hong Kong listed Xinyi Solar has announced apparent changes to a share placing intended to finance two new PV glass production lines. In March, parent company Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd unveiled plans to issue 380 million shares in its Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd solar glass subsidiary at a listing price of HK$3.47 per share. The placement, intended to raise HK$1.31 billion (US$167 million) for two new factories in the Chinese port ...

