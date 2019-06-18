The "Hungary - Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of Hungary's broadband market, including market analyses, statistics and subscriber forecasts.

Hungary's broadband market has benefited from intense infrastructure-based competition, with the result that broadband penetration is relatively high for the region. There is an extensive cable network competing against DSL services and a vibrant and rapidly expanding fibre sector. In May 2018 Liberty Global agreed to sell its cable unit UPC Hungary to Vodafone Group, a deal which will see Vodafone Hungary improve its position in the market for bundled services.

The regulator has introduced a number of measures aimed at promoting market competition, which is pushing the drive for higher speed platforms and encouraging operators to invest in technology upgrades with a focus on fibre deployments. The incumbent telco Maygar Telekom has built an extensive 1Gb/s footprint and has also launched a 2Gb/s fibre service. FttP and the expansion of services based on the DOCSIS3.1 standard will help drive the take-up of fixed broadband services, though from about 2023 it is anticipated that growth will slow as customers adopt voice and data services on 5G infrastructure, particularly in rural areas.

Amendments to the Utility Tax have also encouraged operators to accelerate the deployment of superfast networks (those which provide data of at least 30Mb/s). These connections accounted for more than 68% of all fixed broadband connections by mid-2018.

Key Developments

Maygar Telekom launches a 2Gb/s fibre service;

Government invests HUF150 billion in program to deliver universal 30Mb/s broadband services;

Vodafone Group acquires UPC Hungary from Liberty Global;

Digi Telecom acquires Invitel;

Telcos strike deal with the government to extend broadband to underserved areas;

Utility Tax amendments favouring superfast broadband network roll-outs;

RG Networks launches satellite broadband via Eutelsat;

FttX subscriber base broaches 668,000;

Government expands e-payment systems;

Maygar Telecom steps up e-health initiatives;

Companies Mentioned

UPC Hungary

Vodafone Hungary

Maygar Telecom

Hungarotel

GTS Datanet

B2B Europe

Topics Covered

1 Introduction and Statistical Overview

1.1 Market analysis

1.2 Broadband statistics

1.3 Forecasts fixed broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) Networks

3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Networks

4 Fibre-To-The-Premises (FTTP)

5 Other Fixed Broadband Services

5.1 Wi-Fi

5.2 Satellite broadband

6 Digital Economy

6.1 e-Government

6.2 e-health

6.3 e-commerce

6.4 e-education

