

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Zenith Technologies, an Irish privately-held life sciences manufacturing technology services company. Financial details were not disclosed.



The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including regulatory review.



Following the transaction, Zenith Technologies' more than 800 people will become part of Cognizant's Life Sciences business unit.



Founded in 1998, Zenith Technologies specializes in implementing digital technologies to manage, control and optimize drug and medical device production. It operates on five continents, with 16 locations globally.



Brian Humphries, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant said, 'Industry 4.0 solutions, encompassing Internet of Things (IoT), automation and analytics, are a strategic focus area for Cognizant. In acquiring Zenith Technologies, we expand Cognizant's IoT portfolio and extend our life sciences domain expertise by becoming a single-source provider of end-to-end smart factory capabilities.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX