On 14 June 2019, Oryzon presented dose-finding data from the Phase II ALICE trial at the 24th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA-2019) in Amsterdam. The single-arm, open-label study enrolled newly diagnosed, elderly acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) patients and investigated iadademstat in combination with standard of care chemotherapy drug azacitidine. In addition to dose finding data, initial efficacy was also investigated. Overall, findings in this trial confirm the data seen in the first-in-man Phase I study Oryzon completed in late 2016 and support further investigation of an azacitidine/iadademstat combination in the second efficacy part of the ALICE trial.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...