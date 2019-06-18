More than a quarter of global electricity is generated from renewables, with solar the third largest source according to an annual overview drafted by global policy network REN21. Despite a year-on-year fall, solar accounted for the majority of generation capacity additions last year. But a lack of decarbonization policies across the heating, cooling and transport sectors puts a patchy energy transition in prospect.Renewable energy continues to make its presence felt in global electricity production but its integration in the heating, cooling and transport sectors still lags the progress needed ...

