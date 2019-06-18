

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) agreed Tuesday to acquire the eAircraft business of Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF.PK). The agreement was signed at the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget (France).



The partners have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction. The acquisition is expected to complete late 2019, following a period of employee consultation.



Siemens' eAircraft business based out of Germany and Hungary comprises of the all-electric and hybrid-electric aerospace propulsion activities of Siemens. Electrification is set to have as dramatic an impact on aviation in the third era of aviation as the replacement of piston engines by gas turbines.



The electrification of flight is just one part of Rolls-Royce's commitment to making aviation more sustainable. They believe that pure electric, or all-electric, propulsion will power smaller aircraft in the foreseeable future, while larger aircraft will rely upon hybrid electric solutions.



