

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rebounded after early falls on Tuesday as hopes for more central bank stimulus outweighed another profit warning in the chip sector.



Sentiment was bolstered after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said earlier today that the central bank still has room to cut interest rates and measures to cushion the side effect from low interest rates.



Speaking at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal, Draghi said, 'Further cuts in policy interest rates and mitigating measures to contain any side effects remain part of our tools.' 'And the APP [asset purchase program] still has considerable headroom.'



Focus now shifts to a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve beginning later today, with analysts expecting another dovish shift in U.S. monetary policy.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.8 percent at 381.36 after closing marginally lower in the previous session.



The German DAX was up 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index was climbing 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining half a percent.



German chipmaker Siltronic slumped 13 percent after a warning that U.S. restrictions on exports to China would hit its sales and profitability.



Shares of Infineon Technologies declined 1.4 percent and STMicroelectronics lost 2.6 percent.



Automakers were moving higher after industry data showed EU car registrations gained 0.1 percent year-on-year in May, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in April. BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Renault and Peugeot were up between half a percent and 1.4 percent.



In economic releases, Germany's economic confidence weakened sharply to a 7-month low in June, survey data from the ZEW-Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed.



The economic sentiment index declined 19 points to -21.1 in June. The score was forecast to fall moderately to -5.6. This was the lowest reading since November 2018.



The Ifo Institute downgraded Germany's growth outlook as the weakness in the industrial sector gradually spreads to other sectors.



In the summer forecast, released today, the think tank downgraded its 2020 growth outlook to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent. The forecast for 2019 was maintained at 0.6 percent.



The Eurozone trade surplus declined to a 5-month low in April as the decline in exports exceeded the fall in imports, figures from Eurostat revealed.



The trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 15.3 billion in April from EUR 18.6 billion in March. This was the lowest since November 2018. Economists had forecast a surplus of EUR 16.3 billion.



