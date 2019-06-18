NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 17 June 2019 were: 177.48p Capital only 178.85p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 300,000 ordinary shares on 14th June 2019, the Company has 73,624,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 26,737,261 which are held in treasury.