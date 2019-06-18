The "Hungary - Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of Hungary's mobile market, covering the major players, voice and data services and regulations. It includes a wealth of statistics and offers analyses of market dynamics.

Hungary's dynamic mobile market is served by three mobile network operators and a growing number of MVNOs. The bundled services operator Digi Telecommunications is building up a mobile network based on its 1800MHz and 3.4GHz concessions and has expanded into the fixed-line market through its May 2018 acquisition of Invitel. Vodafone has also expanded into the fixed line segment, following the acquisition of UPC Hungary (among other Liberty global assets across Central and Eastern Europe) by the parent company Vodafone Group.

Mobile penetration is relatively high for the region, and there remains considerable growth in mobile broadband services delivered via upgraded networks. Revenue growth is focused on mobile data as operators struggle with competition and regulated tariff reductions, as well as reduced MTRs.

Maygar Telekom is at the forefront of 5G developments, supported by the government, universities, other telcos and vendors forming the Hungarian 5G Coalition.

Key Developments

Regulator preps for 5G spectrum auction in Q3 2019;

Telenor Group sells it Hungarian business to PPF Group;

Vodafone Group acquires Liberty Global assets, including UPC Hungary;

Maygar Telekom launches NB-IoT platform;

SIM card registration comes into force;

Hungarian 5G Coalition partners trial data rates at up to 22Gb/s;

Vodafone Hungary and Digi Telecommunications secure spectrum in the 3.4GHz band;

Magyar Telekom and Telenor Hungary expand LTE coverage through joint network;

T-Mobile and Vodafone expand LTE-A services;

M2M sector gaining traction;

MNOs trial NFC applications;

Report update includes the regulators market data to June 2018, telcos financial and operating data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Companies Mentioned

T-Mobile Hungary

Telenor Hungary

Vodafone Hungary

Topics Covered

1 Market Analysis

2 Mobile Statistics

2.1 General Statistics

2.2 Mobile Data

2.3 Mobile Broadband

3 Regulatory Issues

3.1 GSM Licences

3.2 3G Licence Awards

3.3 Multi-Spectrum Auction

3.4 900MHZ Spectrum

3.5 450MHZ Spectrum

3.6 3.4GHZ

3.7 Auction 5G

3.8 Mobile Termination Rates (MTRS)

3.9 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

3.10 Roaming

3.11 SIM Card Registration

4 Mobile Infrastructure

4.1 5G

4.2 4G (LTE)

4.3 3G

4.4 GSM

4.5 Other Infrastructure Developments

5 Major Mobile Operators

5.1 T-Mobile Hungary (MTEL)

5.2 Telenor Hungary

5.3 Vodafone Hungary

5.4 MPVI Mobil

5.5 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

6 Mobile Content and Applications

6.1 m-Commerce

6.2 m-Marketing

List of Tables

Table 1 Historic Mobile subscribers and penetration rate 1998 2009

Table 2 Mobile subscribers and penetration rate 2010 2018

Table 3 Mobile voice market share by SIM cards 2006 2018

Table 4 Ratio of prepaid to postpaid subscribers 2007 2018

Table 5 Mobile sector revenue 2009 2018

Table 6 Mobile data traffic 2014 2018

Table 7 Historic Total SMS and MMS messages sent 2002 2018

Table 8 Active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration 2007 2018

Table 9 Mobile broadband subscribers 2011 2018

Table 10 Mobile voice traffic 2001 2018

Table 11 T-Mobile mobile broadband subscribers 2008 2018

Table 12 Mobile broadband revenue 2006 2018

Table 13 European roaming charges 2007 2016

Table 14 European data roaming charges 2014 2017

Table 15 T-Mobile subscribers 2003 2018

Table 16 T-Mobile revenue () 2004 2018

Table 17 T-Mobile revenue (HUF) 2014 2018

Table 18 T-Mobile quarterly revenue (HUF) by type 2016 2018

Table 19 T-Mobile blended ARPU () 2004 2018

Table 20 T-Mobile ARPU (HUF) 2012 2018

Table 21 Telenor subscribers 2004 2018

Table 22 Telenor financial data 2006 2018

Table 23 Telenor Monthly ARPU 2006 2018

Table 24 Telenor Monthly ARPU 2006 2018

Table 25 Vodafone Hungary subscribers 2007 2018

List of Charts

Chart 1 Mobile subscribers and penetration rate 2005 2018

Chart 2 Mobile voice market share by SIM cards 2006 2018

Chart 3 Mobile voice traffic 2001 2018

Chart 4 T-Mobile ARPU (HUF) 2012 2018

Chart 5 Telenor mobile financial data 2006 2018

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 2G spectrum awards

Exhibit 2 Spectrum auction results 2014

