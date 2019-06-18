The "Hungary - Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of Hungary's mobile market, covering the major players, voice and data services and regulations. It includes a wealth of statistics and offers analyses of market dynamics.
Hungary's dynamic mobile market is served by three mobile network operators and a growing number of MVNOs. The bundled services operator Digi Telecommunications is building up a mobile network based on its 1800MHz and 3.4GHz concessions and has expanded into the fixed-line market through its May 2018 acquisition of Invitel. Vodafone has also expanded into the fixed line segment, following the acquisition of UPC Hungary (among other Liberty global assets across Central and Eastern Europe) by the parent company Vodafone Group.
Mobile penetration is relatively high for the region, and there remains considerable growth in mobile broadband services delivered via upgraded networks. Revenue growth is focused on mobile data as operators struggle with competition and regulated tariff reductions, as well as reduced MTRs.
Maygar Telekom is at the forefront of 5G developments, supported by the government, universities, other telcos and vendors forming the Hungarian 5G Coalition.
Key Developments
- Regulator preps for 5G spectrum auction in Q3 2019;
- Telenor Group sells it Hungarian business to PPF Group;
- Vodafone Group acquires Liberty Global assets, including UPC Hungary;
- Maygar Telekom launches NB-IoT platform;
- SIM card registration comes into force;
- Hungarian 5G Coalition partners trial data rates at up to 22Gb/s;
- Vodafone Hungary and Digi Telecommunications secure spectrum in the 3.4GHz band;
- Magyar Telekom and Telenor Hungary expand LTE coverage through joint network;
- T-Mobile and Vodafone expand LTE-A services;
- M2M sector gaining traction;
- MNOs trial NFC applications;
- Report update includes the regulators market data to June 2018, telcos financial and operating data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.
Companies Mentioned
- T-Mobile Hungary
- Telenor Hungary
- Vodafone Hungary
Topics Covered
1 Market Analysis
2 Mobile Statistics
2.1 General Statistics
2.2 Mobile Data
2.3 Mobile Broadband
3 Regulatory Issues
3.1 GSM Licences
3.2 3G Licence Awards
3.3 Multi-Spectrum Auction
3.4 900MHZ Spectrum
3.5 450MHZ Spectrum
3.6 3.4GHZ
3.7 Auction 5G
3.8 Mobile Termination Rates (MTRS)
3.9 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
3.10 Roaming
3.11 SIM Card Registration
4 Mobile Infrastructure
4.1 5G
4.2 4G (LTE)
4.3 3G
4.4 GSM
4.5 Other Infrastructure Developments
5 Major Mobile Operators
5.1 T-Mobile Hungary (MTEL)
5.2 Telenor Hungary
5.3 Vodafone Hungary
5.4 MPVI Mobil
5.5 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
6 Mobile Content and Applications
6.1 m-Commerce
6.2 m-Marketing
List of Tables
Table 1 Historic Mobile subscribers and penetration rate 1998 2009
Table 2 Mobile subscribers and penetration rate 2010 2018
Table 3 Mobile voice market share by SIM cards 2006 2018
Table 4 Ratio of prepaid to postpaid subscribers 2007 2018
Table 5 Mobile sector revenue 2009 2018
Table 6 Mobile data traffic 2014 2018
Table 7 Historic Total SMS and MMS messages sent 2002 2018
Table 8 Active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration 2007 2018
Table 9 Mobile broadband subscribers 2011 2018
Table 10 Mobile voice traffic 2001 2018
Table 11 T-Mobile mobile broadband subscribers 2008 2018
Table 12 Mobile broadband revenue 2006 2018
Table 13 European roaming charges 2007 2016
Table 14 European data roaming charges 2014 2017
Table 15 T-Mobile subscribers 2003 2018
Table 16 T-Mobile revenue () 2004 2018
Table 17 T-Mobile revenue (HUF) 2014 2018
Table 18 T-Mobile quarterly revenue (HUF) by type 2016 2018
Table 19 T-Mobile blended ARPU () 2004 2018
Table 20 T-Mobile ARPU (HUF) 2012 2018
Table 21 Telenor subscribers 2004 2018
Table 22 Telenor financial data 2006 2018
Table 23 Telenor Monthly ARPU 2006 2018
Table 24 Telenor Monthly ARPU 2006 2018
Table 25 Vodafone Hungary subscribers 2007 2018
List of Charts
Chart 1 Mobile subscribers and penetration rate 2005 2018
Chart 2 Mobile voice market share by SIM cards 2006 2018
Chart 3 Mobile voice traffic 2001 2018
Chart 4 T-Mobile ARPU (HUF) 2012 2018
Chart 5 Telenor mobile financial data 2006 2018
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 1 2G spectrum awards
Exhibit 2 Spectrum auction results 2014
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bl50b2
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005491/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: 4G and 5G, Broadband, Mobile Networks