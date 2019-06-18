Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 17-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 356.19p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 346.23p INCLUDING current year revenue 350.86p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---