Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 17-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1835.79p INCLUDING current year revenue 1849.89p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1791.89p INCLUDING current year revenue 1805.99p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---