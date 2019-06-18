

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) reported FDA accelerated approval for KEYTRUDA as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with metastatic small cell lung cancer with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and at least one other prior line of therapy. The approval was based on pooled data from KEYNOTE-158 and KEYNOTE-028 open-label trials.



Jonathan Cheng, vice president, oncology clinical research, Merck Research Laboratories, said: 'KEYTRUDA is already an established treatment option for non-small cell lung cancer. We look forward to continuing to advance important clinical research in small cell lung cancer.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX