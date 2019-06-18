Crypto.com Lists Cardano's ADA

HONG KONG, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has listed Cardano's ADA to its App.

Cardano is a ground-breaking proof-of-stake blockchain network and cryptocurrency project that will become capable of running financial applications used by individuals, organizations, and governments in everyday life. Cardano, the world's first third-generation open-sourced decentralized public blockchain, is the first platform developed for smart contracts using a scientific philosophy. Its ADA Token can be used to send and receive digital funds.

With ADA added to the Crypto.com App, users can now purchase ADA at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to ADA as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "The addition of ADA on the platform opens up Crypto.com to Cardano's wide community of users, we're excited to become the place where they can purchase ADA at true cost."

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is an open-sourced and decentralized platform that will allow complex programmable transfers of value in a secure and scalable fashion. It is the first blockchain project to be developed from a scientific philosophy, and the only one to be designed and built by a global team of leading academics and engineers. Cardano is developing a smart contract platform, which seeks to deliver more advanced features than any protocol previously developed. The protocol features a layered blockchain software stack that is flexible, scalable, and is being developed with the most rigorous academic and commercial software standards in the industry. For more information, please visit: www.cardano.org .

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com .

