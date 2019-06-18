XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Pilots Labor Productivity Tools in Less-Than-Truckload

Machine learning optimizes dock operations

GREENWICH, Conn. - June 18, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, is piloting XPO Smart workforce productivity tools in its less-than-truckload (LTL) network in North America. LTL terminal managers in Massachusetts, Michigan and North Carolina are using the proprietary analytics to make dock operations more efficient.

XPO's latest optimization tools compare real-time productivity rates with the number of active dock workers, using machine learning to predict how adjustments in labor levels affect productivity. The tools track motor moves (goods moved from dock to truck) against production targets and analyze productivity gaps to improve performance. The LTL pilot follows the company's successful introduction of workforce planning analytics in its warehouse operations in March.

Mario Harik, chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, "While the dynamics of labor productivity differ from service to service, the goal is the same: the greatest possible efficiency for our customers. With XPO Smart, we have the infrastructure in place to achieve this. Our pilot LTL operators are acting on insights gained from site-specific machine learning and our predictive analytics."

The company expects to conclude the LTL pilot program in the third quarter and begin a phased roll-out of the new tools to its 274 US terminals.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,540 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com (http://xpo.com/) .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements set forth in this press release are qualified by factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference in actual results, as discussed in XPO's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and linked to the investor relations section of the company's website, www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/), including: economic conditions generally; competition; XPO's ability to match its investments in equipment, service centers and warehouses with customer demand; XPO's ability to attract and retain key employees; and XPO's ability to develop and implement a suitable information technology system. Forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and XPO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz, +1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com (mailto:erin.kurtz@xpo.com)





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

