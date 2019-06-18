Piramal Pharma Solutions recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its End-to-End Integrated Services Across the Entire Drug Development Life Cycle

Creating seamless transitioning of products for customers to optimize customers' production economies, simplify developmental complexity, and improve time-to-market of new product launches

SANTA CLARA, California, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the contract development and manufacturing organization market, Frost & Sullivan recognized Piramal Pharma Solutions ('PPS', 'the business') with the 2019 Global Customer Service Leadership Award. Through its 12 development centers and manufacturing sites across North America, Europe, and Asia, PPS provides end-to-end capabilities to its pharmaceutical customers across the entire drug development life cycle. It combines its global operational capabilities and standardized scheduling to minimize supply chain constraints and shorten delivery timelines for customers. The business also deploys an innovative quality framework across its global manufacturing network.

"With unparalleled research and development (R&D) focus, PPS strives to re-engineer its internal capabilities, programs, and new technologies to expedite a drug's time-to-market," said Khushbu Jain, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "PPS' offerings include drug discovery, drug development, and drug substance and product commercial manufacturing. By having half of its manufacturing sites in the East and the other half in the West, it ensures flexible scheduling for shorter delivery timelines and significant resource and time savings."

PPS' R&D team resolves complex process development and formulation challenges and develops robust processes for customers. The business has proven expertise in injectable capabilities and provides complete contract development and manufacturing capabilities across active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and formulations, including niche capabilities in handling cytotoxic injectables, hormonal formulations, and high potency APIs (HPAPIs).

In October 2018, PPS announced the launch of its 'Xcelerate Integrated Solutions' platform, addressing the growing industry need for preferred collaboration with service providers that can provide world-class solutions across the entire drug-cycle. This platform offers customized solutions through which its customers can accelerate their programs from clinical through approval and launch for both large volume indications and niche fast-track medicines. In addition, as one of the world leaders in the antibody drug conjugates (ADC) segment, the business provides integrated ADC manufacturing solutions ranging from development through clinical and commercial batch manufacturing to ADC fill/finish. PPS is also involved in the supply of commercial ADCs on the market and is working on several Phase II and Phase III drugs designated as breakthrough therapies with multiple pharmaceutical companies.

"With a focus on compliance, quality standards, and reliability, PPS cleared 33 United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspections, 143 other regulatory inspections including by authorities from Europe, Canada, Brazil and Japan, and 971 customer audits across all its facilities without closing production," noted Jain. "Strengthening its value proposition for pharma and biotech companies, PPS is building new capabilities in outsourcing, as well as strategic partnerships with customers. Its inorganic growth strategies and on-going investments at sites allow it to address key customer requirements and ultimately, position itself for greater growth."

Vivek Sharma, CEO, Piramal Pharma Solutions said, "We are delighted to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan, one of the industry's most credible companies, for quality recognition. At Piramal Pharma Solutions, we are committed to serving our customers and through them, the patients, with the highest standards of quality. This recognition is a validation of our commitment to be an integrated solutions provider for our customers, and our robust track record. We continue to be the 'Partner of Choice' for global pharmaceutical companies as we continue to invest in capacities and capabilities across our manufacturing and R&D Sites. We remain committed to partnering with our customers to serve the patient community and to reduce the burden of disease."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that maintains consistently high standards for customer service quality that result in trusted and strategic relationships. PPS is recognized as a company that leverages customer feedback, demonstrates superior speed/timeliness, ensures frictionless interaction and outstanding price/performance value, offers a rich customer purchase/ownership experience, thus raising its overall brand equity.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Piramal Pharma Solutions

Piramal Pharma Solutions is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our clients through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including Drug Discovery Solutions, Process & Pharmaceutical Development services, Clinical Trial Supplies and Commercial supply of APIs and Finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services like development and manufacture of Highly Potent APIs and Antibody Drug Conjugation. Our capability as an integrated service provider & experience with various technologies enables us to serve Innovator and Generic companies worldwide.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works collaboratively with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

