Smith-Midland Corporation: A Heavy Addition to the J-J Hooks Producer Family: Primoris Heavy Civil

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / Easi-Set Worldwide, a subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation (SMID), has announced the signing of a project specific manufacturing license in cooperation with Primoris Heavy civil, a segment of the conglomerate Primoris Services Corporation. Primoris Heavy Civil will be using our innovative J-J Hooks Precast concrete highway barriers to help maintain a safe environment while they construct their newest freeway project in Liberty County, Texas.

The Primoris Heavy Civil headquarters lies in the city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana with roots dating back to the 1960's. They are providers of heavy civil, highway, port, airfield, rail and marine (intermodal transportation) construction services to both private industrial clients and governmental entities.

Their project located NE of Houston aims to convert non-freeway roads and structures to 4.5 miles of freeway consisting of six main lanes with frontage roads. Construction will be on going into 2022. Utilizing 31,000 linear feet of 30' 42" constant slope J-J Hooks barrier, this project will ensure the safety of vehicle occupants and Primoris' workers alike. Valued at $102 million the project will include multiple bridges and structures, mechanically stabilized earth walls, as well as new infrastructure. Well-respected for their wide range of diverse services, Primoris' use of Easi-Set's efficient J-J Hook design will serve as a great addition to their offerings and this project.

J-J Hooks is the industry's most successful connection design with well over 14 million linear feet provided to highway construction projects in North America and abroad. J-J Hooks freestanding, pin-down and bolt-down designs have been MASH TL3 and NCHRP350 TL3 tested and are available from nearly 40 local producers.

Discover more about J-J Hooks and its network of precast concrete licensed producers by calling 800-547-4045 or visiting www.JJHooks.com.

Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith Midland Corporation, a public company, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information about precast product licensing opportunities, contact Easi-Set by calling 800-547-4045 or visiting www.EasiSet.com.

Inquiries: info@easiset.com

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549002/A-Heavy-Addition-to-the-J-J-Hooks-Producer-Family-Primoris-Heavy-Civil